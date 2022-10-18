Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative: Situation Overview - September 2022

INTRODUCTION

The Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) is led by REACH in collaboration with the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and the Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG). The objective of the JMMI is to support humanitarian actors with the harmonisation of market monitoring and to facilitate information products for evidence-based Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) and market-based programming (MBP).

The JMMI tracks the price and availability of all components of the WASH and food Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB), as well as other food and nonfood items. In addition, the JMMI monitors the functionality of the markets by assessing the supply chain and vendors’ perceptions of the market and their businesses.

METHODOLOGY OVERVIEW

Data for the JMMI is collected every first week of the month through surveys with vendor key informants (KIs) in urban and rural marketplaces. The interviews are conducted by partner organisations using a harmonised data collection tool after receiving a training from REACH. Following data collection, REACH compiles and cleans the data through detailed follow-up with partners.

REACH presents findings of districts were at least three surveys have been conducted. District level prices are aggregated using data from the key informants within that district. Governorate, IRG, DFA and national level data (including MEBs) are aggregated from the district medians of the respective assessed districts. Details on the MEB calculation can be found below.

The market functionality indicators are analysed using frequency percentages. Findings are indicative of the assessed locations and time frame in which the data was collected.

Districts represented in the JMMI are subject to change depending on the capacity and availability of the data collection partners; therefore, the markets and the districts included in the JMMI will vary on a monthly basis, which ultimately influences longitudinal analysis. Please refer to page 11 for additional information on the methodology and the limitations