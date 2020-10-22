Yemen
Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative: September Situation Overview 2020
Attachments
Introduction
The Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by REACH in collaboration with the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and the Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG) to support humanitarian actors with the harmonization of price monitoring among all cash actors in Yemen. The JMMI incorporates information on market systems including price levels and supply chains. The basket of goods to be assessed includes ten non-food items (NFIs), such as fuel, water, and hygiene products, reflecting the programmatic areas of the WASH Cluster. The JMMI tracks all components of the WASH and Food Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) as well as other food and non-food items. In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, REACH has adapted the JMMI to begin assessing the potential impact of the pandemic on markets and on respondents' businesses.
Methodology
Data was collected through interviews with vendor key informants (KIs), selected by partner organisations from markets of various sizes in both urban and rural areas. Following data collection, REACH compiles, cleans and analyzes all data, through detailed follow-ups with partners. Findings are indicative for the assessed locations and time frame in which the data was collected. From April to September 2020, data for the JMMI was collected on a bi-weekly basis to better track disruptions caused by COVID-19. COVIDspecific JMMI factsheets were produced bi-weekly, and a more comprehensive situation overview using data from both factsheets was produced monthly. After discussion with the CMWG, REACH resumed data collection on a monthly basis in September, and resumed producing one monthly situation overview. Please refer to the appendix for additional methodological details.
JMMI monthly figures
Data collection 20 September - 24 September
10 Participating partners
16 Governorates
40 Districts assessed
234 Vendor KIs surveyed
KEY FINDINGS
The reported number of business closures in the last 2 weeks within a 2 minute walk from KIs’ stalls decreased with 60% compared to last round in August.
Price inflation remains the most commonly reported constraint faced by the assessed vendors when obtaining fuel, WASH items, food items, and water trucking services.
The food SMEB cost was found to have increased by 8.2% since the last round of data collection in August, and the WASH SMEB cost also increased by 9.7%, contributing to a 8.6% increase in the overall SMEB cost.
Exchange rates considerably increased across the country: The lowest exchange rate was recorded in Ibb with 601 Yemeni Riyal (YER) to one US dollar (USD). The highest exchange rate was recorded in Lahj with 855 YER to one USD, Also, Hadramaut, Marib,Shabwah, Taizz, Abyan, Al Dhale'e and Aden have reported exchange rate values higher than 800 YER to USD
Overall, 24.3% (57/234) KIs reported that their supply routes changed in a way harmful to their business in the 30 days prior to data collection.