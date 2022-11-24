Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative: October 2022 Situation Overview

INTRODUCTION

The Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) is led by REACH in collaboration with the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and the Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG). The objective of the JMMI is to support humanitarian actors with the harmonisation of market monitoring and to facilitate information products for evidence-based Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) and market-based programming (MBP).

The JMMI tracks the price and availability of all components of the WASH and food Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB), as well as other food and nonfood items. In addition, the JMMI monitors the functionality of the markets by assessing the supply chain and vendors’ perceptions of the market and their businesses.