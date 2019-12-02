Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (October 2019)

INTRODUCTION

The Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by REACH in collaboration with the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and the Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG) to support humanitarian actors with the harmonization of price monitoring among all cash actors in Yemen. The JMMI incorporates information on market systems including price levels and supply chains. The basket of goods to be assessed comprises eight non-food items (NFIs), including fuel, water and hygiene products, reflecting the programmatic areas of the WASH Cluster. The JMMI tracks all components of the WASH Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) since September 2018.

METHODOLOGY

Data was collected through interviews with vendor Key Informants (KIs), selected by partner organisations from markets of various sizes in both urban and rural areas. The data collected has also been analysed in comparison with price quotations recorded during the Multi-Agency Joint Cash Study conducted in September 2017, and the Weekly Price Monitoring Initiative (WPMI) that was conducted during the economic blockade of Yemen in November 2017.

More details are available in the Methodology section of the appendix. Findings are indicative for the assessed locations and time frame in which the data was collected.

JMMI MONTHLY FIGURES

Data collection 20 Oct - 7 Nov*

12 Participating partners

36 Districts assessed

198 Vendor KIs surveyed