13 Jun 2018

Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative May 2018

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Oxfam, WASH Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.48 MB)

INTRODUCTION

The Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by REACH in collaboration with the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG) to support humanitarian actors with the objective of harmonizing price monitoring among all cash actors in Yemen. The JMMI incorporates information on market systems including price levels and supply chains. The basket of goods to be assessed comprises eight non-food items (NFIs), including fuel, water and hygiene products, reflecting the programmatic areas of the WASH Cluster.

