Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative: March 2022 Situation Overview

Introduction

The Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by REACH in collaboration with the Water,

Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and the Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG) to support humanitarian actors with the harmonization of price monitoring among all cash actors in Yemen.

The JMMI is a monthly survey of market systems. The basket of goods assessed includes 10 non-food items (NFIs), such as fuel, water, and hygiene products, reflecting the programmatic areas of the WASH Cluster. The JMMI tracks all components of the WASH and Food Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) as well as other food and non-food items. In addition to price monitoring, the JMMI includes indicators of market fuctionality, such as questions to infere the supply chain, vendors' constraints and ability to meet demands.

Methodology

Data was collected through interviews with vendor key informants (KIs), selected by partner organisations from markets of various sizes in both urban and rural areas. A minimum of three price quotations, per district, must be obtained. Following data collection, REACH compiles, cleans and analyzes all data, through detailed followups with partners. REACH uses medians to aggregate findings to district, governorate, de-facto authorities (DFA), internationally recognized government (IRG), and national level. It also calculates SMEB prices. Findings are indicative for the assessed locations and time frame in which the data was collected. Please refer to page 12 for additional methodological details.

Key findings

• After an increase in fuel prices measured since January, fuel prices were still rising between February and March. Prices of diesel and petrol reached up to 1800 YER per litre (Bajil, al Hudaydah). The median price of cylinder of cooking gas increased with 50% in IRG areas and with 123% in DFA areas, reaching prices above 20,000 YER to fill an empty cyclinder full in monitored districts in Sana'a City and Lahj.

• 54% of fuel vendors reported a shortage of supplies. Relatedly, the interviewed food and WASH vendors and water truckers reported high fuel prices and fuel shortages as their most frequently faced constraints, aside to price inflation of general commodities and services.

• The median price of the food SMEB with canned beans stood at 114,363 YER (+24%) in the IRG and 57,200 YER (+4%) in the DFA. The highest price hike of monitored food items was wheat flour (+33%) in the IRG and sugar (+25%) in the DFA.

• The cost of the WASH SMEB was found at 26,525 YER (+10%) median in the IRG and 17,718 YER (+1%) median in the DFA.

• After two months of relative reappreciation, the exchange rate in IRG was found to deappreciate between February and March (+18%), it stood at 1249 YER/USD in the first week of March.