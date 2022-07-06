Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative: June 2022 Situation Overview

Introduction

The Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by REACH in collaboration with the Water,

Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and the Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG) to support humanitarian actors with the harmonization of price monitoring among all cash actors in Yemen.

The JMMI is a monthly survey of market systems. The basket of goods assessed includes 10 non-food items (NFIs), such as fuel, water, and hygiene products, reflecting the programmatic areas of the WASH Cluster. The JMMI tracks all components of the WASH and Food Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) as well as other food and non-food items. In addition to price monitoring, the JMMI includes indicators of market fuctionality, such as questions to infere the supply chain, vendors' constraints and ability to meet demands.

Methodology

Data was collected through interviews with vendor key informants (KIs), selected by partner organisations from markets of various sizes in both urban and rural areas. A minimum of three price quotations, per district, must be obtained. Following data collection, REACH compiles, cleans and analyzes all data, through detailed followups with partners. REACH uses medians to aggregate findings to district, governorate, de-facto authorities (DFA), internationally recognized government (IRG), and national level. It also calculates SMEB prices. Findings are indicative for the assessed locations and time frame in which the data was collected. Please refer to page 11 for additional methodological details.

JMMI monthly figures

Data collection 5th- 9th of June

17 Participating partners

12 Governorates assessed

55 Districts assessed

224 Prices collected per monitored item (average)

Key findings

• The median price of the food SMEB, with canned beans, and the total SMEB, remained relatively stable in the IRG compared to the previous month. They were measured at 115,770 YER and 189,839 YER respectively. In areas under nominal control of the DFA, prices of the food SMEB, with canned beans, and the total SMEB stood at 63,549 YER and 126,379 YER respectively.

• The median cost of the WASH SMEB (20,667 YER) rose with 17% in the DFA, due to increase in the price of water trucking (3787 YER per cubic meter) and soap (257 YER per 100 gram). The median cost of the WASH SMEB stood at 29,948 in the IRG.

• The value of the new Yemeni rial notes was found at 10 40 YER/USD, while the rate in the parallel market was found at 557 YER/USD.

• Food and WASH vendors most commonly reported constraints were price inflation, high fuel prices, liquidity shortage and movement restriction (20%).

• The number of fuel vendors reporting fuel shortages reduced from 54% to 31%. Nonetheless, lack of fuel supplies remained one of the major constraints reportedly faced by fuel vendors (51%).