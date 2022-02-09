Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative: January 2022 Situation Overview

Introduction

The Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by REACH in collaboration with the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and the Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG) to support humanitarian actors with the harmonization of price monitoring among all cash actors in Yemen.

The JMMI is a monthly survey of market systems. The basket of goods assessed includes 10 non-food items (NFIs), such as fuel, water, and hygiene products, reflecting the programmatic areas of the WASH Cluster. The JMMI tracks all components of the WASH and Food Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) as well as other food and non-food items. In addition to price monitoring, the JMMI includes indicators of market fuctionality, such as questions to infere the supply chain, vendors' constraints and ability to meet demands.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, REACH has adapted the JMMI to begin assessing the potential impact of the pandemic on markets and on respondents' businesses.