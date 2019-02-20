Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (January 2019)

INTRODUCTION

The Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by REACH in collaboration with the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and the Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG) to support humanitarian actors with the harmonization of price monitoring among all cash actors in Yemen.

The JMMI incorporates information on market systems including price levels and supply chains. The basket of goods to be assessed comprises eight non-food items (NFIs), including fuel, water and hygiene products, reflecting the programmatic areas of the WASH Cluster. Since September 2018, the JMMI tracks all components of the WASH Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB)

METHODOLOGY

Data was collected through interviews with vendor Key Informants (KIs), selected by partner organisations from markets of various sizes in both urban and rural areas.

The data collected has been analysed in comparison with the price quotations recorded during the MultiAgency Joint Cash Study conducted in September 2017, and the Weekly Price Monitoring Initiative (WPMI) which was conducted during the economic blockade of Yemen in November 2017.

More details are available in the Methodology section of the appendix. Findings are indicative for the assessed locations and time frame in which the data was collected

JMMI MONTHLY FIGURES

Data collection 20-30 January 2019:

16 Participating partners

64 Districts assessed

372 Vendor KIs surveyed