Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative: February 2022 Situation Overview
Introduction
The Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by REACH in collaboration with the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and the Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG) to support humanitarian actors with the harmonization of price monitoring among all cash actors in Yemen.
The JMMI is a monthly survey of market systems. The basket of goods assessed includes 10 non-food items (NFIs), such as fuel, water, and hygiene products, reflecting the programmatic areas of the WASH Cluster. The JMMI tracks all components of the WASH and Food Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) as well as other food and non-food items. In addition to price monitoring, the JMMI includes indicators of market fuctionality, such as questions to infere the supply chain, vendors' constraints and ability to meet demands.
In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, REACH has adapted the JMMI to begin assessing the potential impact of the pandemic on markets and on respondents' businesses.
Methodology
Data was collected through interviews with vendor key informants (KIs), selected by partner organisations from markets of various sizes in both urban and rural areas. A minimum of three key informant interviews were conducted per district. Following data collection, REACH compiles, cleans and analyzes all data, through detailed follow-ups with partners. REACH calculates prices on district, governorate and national level using medians, and it calculates SMEB prices. Findings are indicative for the assessed locations and time frame in which the data was collected. Please refer to page 12 for additional methodological details.
Key Findings
- Fuel prices increased between January and February. Petrol was measured at 1060 YER (+55.6%), diesel at 1075 YER (+48.3%) and cooking gas at 8000 YER (+33.3%). The found February fuel prices were comparable to the prices measured in December.
The exchange rate in the south of Yemen was measured at 1056 YER to 1 USD, which was 2.0% lower than the rate measured in the previous month, indicating some relative bi-monthly stability in the exchange rate compared to the findings of the last months of 2021.The exchange rate measured in districts under the de-facto authorities was 600 YER to 1 USD. The governorate with the highest exchange rate was Sana'a City (602 YER) and the lowest was Mahwit governorate at 595 YER.
A similar relative stability was found in the national cost of the total SMEB, the food SMEB with canned beans, and the WASH SMEB between January and February. Prices increased with 1.6%, 1.6% and 5.8% respectively after a rapid deflation between December and January, specifically in the south of Yemen.
Restocking time reported in Al Hudaydah governorate for fuel and WASH items has been high for two consecutive months (11 and 8 days respectively in February). Restocking time for fuel in Hajjah was also long, reported at 10 days, while WASH items in Hadramaut reportedly had a restocking time of 11 days.
The most frequently reported supply constraint for fuel vendors was price inflation (87.2%) and transportation issues (43.2%).