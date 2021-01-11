Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative: December Situation Overview 2020

Introduction

The Yemen Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was launched by REACH in collaboration with the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Cluster and the Cash and Market Working Group (CMWG) to support humanitarian actors with the harmonization of price monitoring among all cash actors in Yemen. The JMMI incorporates information on market systems including price levels and supply chains. The basket of goods to be assessed includes ten non-food items (NFIs), such as fuel, water, and hygiene products, reflecting the programmatic areas of the WASH Cluster. The JMMI tracks all components of the WASH and Food Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) as well as other food and non-food items. In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, REACH has adapted the JMMI to begin assessing the potential impact of the pandemic on markets and on respondents' businesses.

Methodology

Data was collected through interviews with vendor key informants (KIs), selected by partner organisations from markets of various sizes in both urban and rural areas. Following data collection, REACH compiles, cleans and analyzes all data, through detailed follow-ups with partners. Findings are indicative for the assessed locations and time frame in which the data was collected. From April to September 2020, data for the JMMI was collected on a bi-weekly basis to better track disruptions caused by COVID-19. COVIDspecific JMMI factsheets were produced bi-weekly, and a more comprehensive situation overview using data from both factsheets was produced monthly. After discussion with the CMWG, REACH resumed data collection on a monthly basis in September, and resumed producing one monthly situation overview. Please refer to the appendix for additional methodological details.