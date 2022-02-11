Yemen: January deadliest month since 2018 with one civilian killed or injured every hour

Sana’a, 11, February – Nearly one civilian was killed or injured every hour in Yemen last month, making January the deadliest month since the last major escalation of the conflict in 2018, according to a new analysis by Save the Children.

Between 6 January and 2 February, more than 200 adults and 15 children were killed, and 354 adults and 30 children were injured, with a total of 599 civilian casualties, with the true number feared to be higher. The number of civilian casualties in January was almost triple the monthly average of 209 casualties in 20211.

In October, the UN Human Rights Council voted to end the body’s mandate of experts investigating war crimes in Yemen. Since that decision, the number of people killed and injured has risen sharply.2

Save the Children’s Country Director in Yemen, Gillian Moyes, said:

“Children have long borne the brunt of the continued violence in Yemen, and their suffering has been compounded by an unbearable global silence and neglect. Well, silence is no longer an option. The death and injury of children and their families are *in no way tolerable nor forgivable. *

“The sharp escalation of violence in January caused death and injury among civilians, as well as major damage to civilian infrastructure including health facilities, a school, telecommunication infrastructure, a prison and a water facility. This new escalation is only aggravating the plight of an already vulnerable and exhausted population, and it is further complicating the humanitarian situation and limiting access to affected areas.”

Save the Children is calling on parties to the conflict to abide by their obligations under International Human Rights Law and International Humanitarian Law and protect the civilian populations and civilian infrastructure from the horror of the ongoing violence. The aid organisation is also calling to limit the use of explosive weapons in populated areas as they risk severe harm to civilians, especially children, and take immediate, practical, measures to reduce their impact on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Save the Children has been working in Yemen since 1963, implementing programmes in education, child protection, health and nutrition, water and sanitation, and emergency response across most of the country.