Yemen: IRC statement on 2-month extension of UN-led truce agreement

Aden, Yemen, August 2, 2022 — The International Rescue Committee (IRC) welcomes the two month extension of the truce in Yemen, which remains one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world with over 20 million people in need of assistance.

Zeleke Bacha, IRC Yemen Deputy Director of Operations, said, "The extension of this truce is a positive development for the people of Yemen. The truce has seen civilian deaths resulting from airstrikes reach an all-time low. Reduced violence has allowed the delivery of aid to more people in need, and commercial flights from Sana'a have resumed, providing some respite to Yemenis and stimulating the local economy.

"However, Yemenis still face desperate challenges. Food is increasingly unaffordable, as a result of rising unemployment and inflation. Over 45% of wheat imports come directly from Russia and Ukraine. It is essential that critical aid and essential supplies are able to reach people most in need.

"The IRC calls for all parties to intensify negotiations toward an expanded and long-term truce agreement. We welcome Special Envoy Grundberg's commitment to reach an agreement on the opening of roads in Taiz, regular payment of civil servant salaries, and regular flows of fuel to the ports of Hodeidah. During these next two months of the truce, the IRC calls on the international community to increase their financial commitments to the Humanitarian Response Plan, which is currently only 29% funded."

The IRC has been working in Yemen since 2012 and rapidly scaled our programming in 2015 to address greater humanitarian needs caused by the conflict. Despite the ongoing conflict and challenges it creates for operations, the IRC has maintained access to affected populations and continues to provide life-saving services, including treatment for malnutrition, healthcare, water and sanitation, cash assistance as well as case management services and education programming.