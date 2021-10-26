Yemen
Yemen - Intense conflict and forced displacement (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 October 2021)
- Fierce fighting continues to rage across front lines in Marib, Shabwah Al Bayda and Abyan governorates, resulting in high numbers of casualties, including civilians, massive displacement and International Humanitarian Law (IHL) violations.
- The ongoing conflict has displaced some 637 households in the area between 17-23 October only, and at least 40,824 people up to now, according to DG ECHO partners. Main needs reported are shelter, food and non food items (NFIs).
- Countrywide, it is estimated that since the beginning of 2021, at least 14,195 households (85,170 individuals) have experienced displacement at least once. In total, 4 million people remain internally displaced.
- DG ECHO supports partners providing an emergency response through the Rapid Response Mechanism, as well as multi-purpose cash assistance, site management, health services, WASH, shelter and non-food items.