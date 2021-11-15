Yemen
Yemen - Intense conflict and forced displacement (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 November 2021)
A shift in frontlines around the strategic port city of Hodeidah on the west coast of Yemen has reportedly resulted in the displacement of close to 6,500 individuals. Authorities estimate that approximately 700 households were displaced to Al Khukhah City, while 184 households were displaced further south to Al Makha District.
Main needs reported are non-food items (NFIs), shelter, health, food, water and sanitation services. A first response is being provided (300 shelter kits distributed), and assessments are ongoing to determine the impact of the new developments on the humanitarian situation.
The new displacement comes amidst the intense fighting in and around Marib Governorate, resulting in a deterioration of the humanitarian situation, with 2,271 households reportedly displaced in the first week of November alone. DG ECHO partners are present and providing an emergency response, while calling upon the international community to provide more funds to cover the new emergency needs.