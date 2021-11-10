Yemen - Intense conflict and forced displacement (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 November 2021)

Fierce fighting continues to rage across front lines in proximity to Marib City, resulting in high numbers of casualties, including civilians, massive displacement and violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL). October saw the highest monthly civilian casualty count of the year, with 358 civilian casualties, including 114 fatalities. Local authorities estimate that close to 55,000 individuals have been displaced as a result of the ongoing conflict in Marib and bordering governorates since the beginning of September. Main needs reported are non food items (NFIs), shelter, food, water, sanitation and health services. Countrywide, it is estimated that at least 14,195 households (85,170 individuals) have experienced displacement at least once since the beginning of 2021. In total, 4 million people remain internally displaced. DG ECHO supports partners providing an emergency response through the Rapid Response Mechanism, as well as multi-purpose cash assistance, site management, health services, WASH, shelter and non-food items.