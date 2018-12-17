Yemen: Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Snapshot (December 2018 - January 2019)

OVERVIEW

According to the latest IPC analysis, from December 2018 to January 2019, while accounting for the current levels of Humanitarian Food Assistance (HFA), a total of 15.9 million people, i.e. 53% of the population analysed, isin need of urgent action. This includes 17% of the population (about 5 million people) classied in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency) and 36% (about 10.8 million people) in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis). Of greatest concern are the additional 63,500 people in IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe).

An additional analysis was conducted by the Yemen IPC Technical Working Group (TWG) to estimate the severity and magnitude of food insecurity excluding the mitigating eects of HFA delivered. This shows that, had HFA not been delivered, 20.1 million people or 67% of the total population would be in need of urgent action (IPC Phase 3 and above), including 238,000 people in IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe).