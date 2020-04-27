Yemen
Yemen IDPs Response - Overview of UNHCR's activities as of End March 2020
Attachments
OVERVIEW
Yemen IDPs Response dashboard covers all indicators (focus and proxy) included in partners partnership agreement (PPA) whether activities have been implemented or no. The count of beneficiaries may include duplicate counts of the same people assisted by more than one type of activity. Governorate or District coverage doesn’t imply full geographical coverage or the coverage of all needs in the Governorate/District.