17 Dec 2018

Yemen ICRC Activities: September - October 2018

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 17 Dec 2018
preview
8 pages

In September and October, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) gradually resumed its regular pace of activities across Yemen: relief work but also support to healthcare facilities and water corporations. The situation in the country is desperate and we are advocating for a political solution to put an end to the immense humanitarian suffering and allow aid to reach all those in need.

FACTS AND FIGURES

  • 10,237 surgeries performed in ICRC supported facilities

  • 196,917 persons received food assistance

  • 3,500 detainees received hygiene kits

