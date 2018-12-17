Yemen ICRC Activities: September - October 2018
In September and October, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) gradually resumed its regular pace of activities across Yemen: relief work but also support to healthcare facilities and water corporations. The situation in the country is desperate and we are advocating for a political solution to put an end to the immense humanitarian suffering and allow aid to reach all those in need.
FACTS AND FIGURES
10,237 surgeries performed in ICRC supported facilities
196,917 persons received food assistance
3,500 detainees received hygiene kits