29 Dec 2019

Yemen ICRC Activities: June - July 2019

from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 29 Dec 2019
In June and July, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) responded to the growing needs across Yemen by supporting healthcare facilities to ensure healthcare provision, especially to weapon wounded, propping up water corporations to ensure clean water provision, implementing a physical rehabilitation program for those who lost limbs, executing economic security projects to ensure that people in displacement have the capacity to start over and engaging in the protection of the population through a dialogue with parties to the conflict.

FACTS AND FIGURES

  • 261,342 patients benefitted from the healthcare and medical facilities services provided & supported by ICRC.

  • 295,092 individuals received relief assistance.

  • +2.1M Yemenis benefitted from water and sanitation services.

