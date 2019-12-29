29 Dec 2019

Yemen ICRC Activities: January 2019

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 29 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.8 MB)

In its capacity as a neutral intermediary, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated on 29.01 the transfer of a Saudi detainee from Sana’a to Riyadh. The next day on 30.01, ICRC’s Red plane brought back home 7 Yemeni detainees from Riyadh to Sana’a. Also in January, the ICRC continued to respond to the massive needs across the county carrying out a wide range of activities across Yemen: relief work but also support to healthcare facilities and water corporations. Moreover, the ICRC finalized preparations for the foreseen mutual release of conflict-related detainees in Yemen.

FACTS AND FIGURES

  • 57,420 consultations provided at the 24 ICRC- supported healthcare centers.

  • 104,134 individuals received food parcels.

  • +2.1M Yemenis provided with safe water.

