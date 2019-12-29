29 Dec 2019

Yemen ICRC Activities: February - March 2019

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 29 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.67 MB)

In the months of February and March, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) continued its life saving activities, relief projects and interventions on various fronts. The Water and Habitat department worked mainly on a multiplicity of projects across Yemen to ensure provision of water to local populations and to provide pertinent support to several hospitals, Health department continued its interventions in ICRC-supported hospitals, not only focusing on weapon wounded and trauma patients, but also leading a multidisciplinary cholera response, while the Economic Security department sustained its relief assistance through distributing food and agro-inputs (among others) to vulnerable communities and internally displaced people in the north and the south.

FACTS AND FIGURES

  • 268,416 patients benefitted from the healthcare and medical facilities services provided by ICRC.

  • 108,272 individuals received food parcels.

  • +2.5M Yemenis provided with safe water

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.