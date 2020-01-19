19 Jan 2020

Yemen ICRC Activities: August - September 2019

from International Committee of the Red Cross
In August and September, the International Committee of the Red Cross maintained the implementation of its various activities in the realm of healthcare, physical rehabilitation, economic security, detention, water provision and protection of the civilian population. Acting as a neutral intermediary, the ICRC facilitated the unilateral release of 290 detainees by the National Committee for Prisoner’s Affairs in Sana’a. This is a welcome initiative that brought much relief and comfort to families waiting to be reunited with their loved ones in hopes that further releases occur. The ICRC views such initiatives as important contributors to confidence building measures that will hopefully culminate into a political solution that ends the military conflict.

FACTS AND FIGURES

  • 261,852 patients benefitted from the healthcare and medical facilities services provided & supported by ICRC.
  • 118,741 individuals received relief assistance.
  • +2.2 M Yemenis benefitted from water and sanitation services.

