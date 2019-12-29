29 Dec 2019

Yemen ICRC Activities: April - May 2019

from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 29 Dec 2019
In April and May, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) continued implementing its vast range of activities, from relief work and support to healthcare facilities and water corporations, to protection of the civilian population. Acting as neutral intermediary, the ICRC facilitated the reunification of 15 children with their families that has brought them comfort and joy. Nonetheless, the conditions in the country are becoming worse with time. Only a political solution will put an end to the immense humanitarian suffering.

FACTS AND FIGURES

  • 268,978 patients benefitted from the healthcare and medical facilities services provided by ICRC.

  • 221,158 individuals received food parcels.

  • +2.4M Yemenis provided with safe water.

