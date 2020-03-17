Yemen: “I’m so happy to have a prosthesis!”

In 2019, 13-year-old Heba was victim to an airstrike in Sada’a, Yemen. Her injuries were so severe that in order for her to survive, her leg had to be amputated.

"When I woke up from coma two days later, I saw myself without my leg,” Heba says. “I felt so miserable.”

Vital rehabilitation care

At the Al-Thawra hospital in Sana’a, Humanity & Inclusion’s team of rehabilitation experts explained the possibilities of gaining strength through physical therapy and being fit with a prosthesis. Three weeks later, the team took her measures to produce the prosthetic.

Thanks to our team of physical therapists, Heba benefited from balance exercises, gait training, and strengthening exercises which allows her to walk on her prosthetic leg.

Standing tall with pride

She is now able to go up and down the stairs. "Before, I was in bed and I couldn't stand up, walk, or balance," she says. "I’m so happy to have a prosthesis! I want to go back to school. I hope that I can become a pharmacist.”

Future dreams

In the future, Heba dreams of one day purchasing a large piece of land so she can build a pharmacy and distribute free pharmaceuticals to people in need.