Yemen: Hundreds injured in an air strike on prison in Sa'ada

Friday, January 21, 2022 — Ahmed Mahat, MSF Head of Mission in Yemen, describes the devastating aftermath:

Last night at around 0230 the Sa'ada City Remand Prison was hit by what was reported to be an air strike from the Saudi-led Coalition. Al-Gumhourriyeh Hospital in the city has so far received around 200 wounded and they say that they are so overwhelmed that they cannot take any more patients.

At MSF we have donated medical supplies to the hospital but we know it is not enough to deal with all the casualties. We are looking to urgently send more supplies and organise referrals, including possibly to one of our hospitals.

From what I hear from my colleague in Sa’ada there are many bodies still at the scene of the air strike, many missing people. It is impossible to know how many people have been killed. It seems to have been a horrific act of violence.

There were also air strikes in Sana’a last night, including on the airport, and we have received reports of air strikes in many other governorates across the north of Yemen. Since this morning the internet has been completely cut off.