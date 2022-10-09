Yemen Humanitarian Update - Issue 9/ October 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Underfunding jeopardizes viability of life-saving response programmes

Displaced people in dire living conditions; funding gaps impact service provision

YHF and CERF champions localization of humanitarian aid

Floods devastate already fragile Yemen, leaving almost 74,000 households with needs

UN-brokered truce sees substantial reductions in civilian casualties and internal displacement The UN-brokered truce, which commenced on 2 April 2022, provided the people of Yemen with the first sustained reprieve from fighting since the start of the conflict in 2015. It effected a substantial increase in fuel imports through the Hodeidah ports, opened Sana’a airport to commercial flights, enhanced humanitarian access in some areas, and drove significant reductions in internal displacement and security incidents causing harm to civilians.

Fuel quantities that entered Yemen through the Hodeidah port between 2 April and 30 September 2022 are more than three-fold those seen in 2021. During this period, 52 fuel ships discharged 1,435,250 metric tons of fuel through the Hodeidah port, compared with only 23 fuel ships carrying 468,630 metric tons in 2021.

The truce enhanced people’s access to essential services by re-opening Sana'a airport, which had been closed since 2016, with 50 roundtrip commercial flights facilitated between Sana'a and Amman and one between Sana'a and Cairo. Overall, some 26,642 passengers took advantage of these opportunities, which brought much-needed relief, especially for those striving to travel to seek medical treatment abroad.

The truce saw the average monthly rate of people displaced internally decreased by 76 per cent, with some 11,294 families displaced between 2 April and 30 September, compared with 46,640 families recorded in the six months before the truce (1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022). Some 69 per cent of displacement (some 7,491 families) since the announcement of the truce were reported in Al Hodeidah (4,199), Ta'iz (1,789) and Marib (1,530), where most of those displaced fled sporadic clashes in areas along frontlines. Still, the overall number of displaced people significantly decreased in these governorates in comparison with the six months prior to the truce, when h 32,775 people were displaced. Further, preliminary data indicates an increase in returns, at 71 per cent.

The period following the truce announcement also saw a marked decrease in conflict-induced civilian causalities. According to the Civilian Impact Monitoring Project (CIMP)—an open, unverified source, civilian casualties decreased by 54.3 per cent, from 2,051 casualties (including 630 fatalities) reported between October 2021 and March 2022 to 936 (including 288 deaths) recorded between 2 April and 21 September 2022. Of the 936 casualties reported, 343 were caused by unexploded ordnance (UXO) and landmines.

Children and women continued to bear the brunt of violent incidents reported following the truce, with 169 children and 79 women killed or injured. During the six months of the truce, no civilian causalities by airstrikes were reported. However, in the first quarter of 2022, airstrikes were responsible for 467 civilian casualties, primarily driven by a mass casualty incident in Sa'dah.