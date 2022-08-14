Yemen Humanitarian Update - Issue 7/ July 2022

In this issue:

EXTENSIVE FLOODING AFFECTS HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS

Heavy rains triggered extensive flooding across several governorates of Yemen since mid-July, affecting tens of thousands of people, mainly internally displaced people in hosting sites and settlements. According to local authorities, at least 29 people, including children, were reportedly killed by floods in Abyan, Al Mahwit, Dhamar, Raymah, Sana’a and Shabwah governorates in July. Houses and infrastructure, including roads, water sources and sewage systems, were damaged and public services were affected. The international road in Al Maharah Governorate, connecting Al Maharah and Hadramawt governorates, was reportedly cut off due to flooding for two days and later rehabilitated.

Initial reports from authorities and humanitarian partners indicated more than 28,000 households (approximately 201,000 people) across the country were affected by floods in July. While assessments were ongoing by the end of July, humanitarian partners had verified 15,000 households. Shelters and houses in several displacement sites in affected governorates were reportedly damaged, leaving some affected people stranded in the rain without shelter. Initial rapid assessments were conducted in some of the affected locations, which were accessible, and as resources allowed, and humanitarian response was ongoing. Ma’rib and Hajjah governorates are the worst affected, according to estimates by authorities and partners.

In the affected locations where partners have conducted initial needs assessments, the immediate needs included shelters, plastic sheets, food, household items and hygiene kits. Humanitarian partners, including national and international NGOs, UN agencies and the Yemeni Red Crescent, scaled up response to the urgent needs of the affected people. In some of the affected locations, partners reported access challenges to conduct assessments and coordinate a response. RRM kits, household items, plastic sheets, emergency shelter kits, water, food, cash assistance and other relief items were provided to displaced and affected people. RRM partners verified and provided assistance to nearly 2,000 households in 44 districts under 13 governorates in July. Verification and distribution were ongoing in other affected areas.

In Ma’rib, more than 2,000 households received shelter support, while food assistance was provided to some 1,500 displaced households. Partners distributed more than 1,000 RRM kits. More than 450 households received non-food items and some 230 families were assisted with water, sanitation and hygiene services. More than 700 hygiene kits and almost 1,500 jerry cans were provided to over 5,000 displaced people. Meanwhile, more than 3,000 households needed shelter assistance, some 250 families required RRM kits and about 230 families needed non-food items. In Abs District of Hajjah Governorate, the Red Crescent provided food baskets and non-food items to the most vulnerable 1,500 displaced households. Food Security and Agriculture Cluster partners distributed food baskets to the most vulnerable flood-affected households across the affected areas.

In Al Bayda, Amran, Dhamar and Sana’a governorates, and Sana’a City, partners provided shelter kits to nearly 550 households, non-food items to over 600 households and RRM kits to more than 650 households, while Protection Cluster partners provided psychosocial support to some 450 people. Humanitarian partners were in the process of assessing the needs and supporting about 2,800 households with food assistance. Non- food items were provided to 50 families in Hat District of Al Mahara Governorate. In Al Mhawit and Hajjah governorates, the Yemen Red Crescent and an INGO provided shelter and non-food items to the affected households, while the Shelter Cluster was coordinating with partners in Al Hodeidah for a response. In Ibb Governorate, aid agencies provided RRM kits and shelter materials, as well as education, protection and water, sanitation and hygiene services to affected people. Partners in Al Jawf and Sa’dah governorates conducted assessments in affected locations and were coordinating responses based on the identified needs and available resources. More shelter and RRM kits were needed and partners were mobilizing resources. Funding gaps reportedly delayed resource mobilization and response in some of the affected areas.