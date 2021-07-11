Yemen + 3 more
Yemen Humanitarian Update - Issue 6 / June 2021
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
Aid community commits to act collectively to address humanitarian needs in Yemen P 02
Second dose COVID-19 vaccination campaign launched P 03
Boat carrying migrants capsizes off Yemen’s coast P 04
YHF allocates US$50 million for life-saving response P 05
USG/ERC designates Diego Zorrilla as the Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen P 06
