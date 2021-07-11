Yemen + 3 more

Yemen Humanitarian Update - Issue 6 / June 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

HIGHLIGHTS

Aid community commits to act collectively to address humanitarian needs in Yemen P 02

Second dose COVID-19 vaccination campaign launched P 03

Boat carrying migrants capsizes off Yemen’s coast P 04

YHF allocates US$50 million for life-saving response P 05

USG/ERC designates Diego Zorrilla as the Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen P 06

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content