Yemen
Yemen Humanitarian Update - Issue 5 / May 2021
HIGHLIGHTS
High-level Swedish delegation visits Yemen
Global efforts to avert hunger gain momentum
Floods sweep across Yemen causing extensive damage
Fires and rain intensify difficulties amidst continued displacement in Ma’rib
Fuel crisis deepens
Improved humanitarian access at the Red Sea coast
Emergency funding boosts humanitarian response
