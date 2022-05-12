Yemen
Yemen Humanitarian Update - Issue 4 / April 2022
In this issue:
- US$4.3 billion needed to help 17.3 million people in Yemen
- The Truce: an opportunity to address humanitarian needs
- UN CERF allocates US$20 million in response to rising food insecurity in Yemen
- Measles response underway, targeting nearly 1.4 million children
- Aid agencies prepare for the flooding season
- YHF’s beneficiary feedback and complaints mechanism promotes accountability to affected people
US$4.3 BILLION NEEDED TO HELP 17.3 MILLION PEOPLE IN YEMEN
The Humanitarian Country Team in Yemen released the 2022 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) on 30 April, seeking nearly $4.3 billion to reverse a steady deterioration of the humanitarian situation. The 2022 HRP targets 17.3 million out of the 23.4 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance and protection services. “The worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen is a reality that we need to urgently address,” said Mr. David Gressly, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen. “The numbers this year are staggering. Over 23 million people – or almost three-quarters of Yemen’s population – now need assistance. That is an increase of almost three million people from 2021. Nearly 13 million people are already facing acute levels of need.”
