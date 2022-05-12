Yemen Humanitarian Update - Issue 4 / April 2022

In this issue:

US$4.3 billion needed to help 17.3 million people in Yemen

The Truce: an opportunity to address humanitarian needs

UN CERF allocates US$20 million in response to rising food insecurity in Yemen

Measles response underway, targeting nearly 1.4 million children

Aid agencies prepare for the flooding season

YHF’s beneficiary feedback and complaints mechanism promotes accountability to affected people

The Humanitarian Country Team in Yemen released the 2022 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) on 30 April, seeking nearly $4.3 billion to reverse a steady deterioration of the humanitarian situation. The 2022 HRP targets 17.3 million out of the 23.4 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance and protection services. “The worsening humanitarian crisis in Yemen is a reality that we need to urgently address,” said Mr. David Gressly, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen. “The numbers this year are staggering. Over 23 million people – or almost three-quarters of Yemen’s population – now need assistance. That is an increase of almost three million people from 2021. Nearly 13 million people are already facing acute levels of need.”