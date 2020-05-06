Yemen Humanitarian Update Issue 4 (April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

Aid agencies ramp up efforts to contain COVID-19, as UN warns of possible surge in cases

Humanitarians respond to widespread devastation caused by torrential rains and flooding

Over 5 million children face the threat of cholera

Civilian casualties increase from 467 to 506 in the first quarter of 2020

Attacks on medical facilities increase while medical needs will soar if COVID-19 spreads

Partners scale up aid and COVID-19 preparedness to over a million people in displacement sites

Aid agencies ramp up efforts to contain COVID-19, as UN warns of possible surge in cases

Aid agencies have expressed their deep concern over the presence, and the potential for the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Yemen. Until 29 April when five cases were confirmed in Aden, Yemen has been an outlier in the Eastern Mediterranean region with, the first laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 declared on 10 April in Hadramaut. At the start of May, Taizz and Aden reported two cases in each location. The United Nations and its front-line partners continue to advocate for the steps that need to be taken, to provide guidance, and to support the health authorities to suppress transmission; to prepare and equip designated COVID hospitals and isolation units; to secure supplies; to identify and treat people with the virus; and to inform the public about the virus and how people can protect themselves.