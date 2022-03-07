Yemen Humanitarian Update - Issue 2 / February 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Underfunding jeopardizes critical assistance programmes

New UN strategy addresses Yemen’s deteriorating economy

With enhanced coordination in 2021, aid agencies reach 11.6 million people with assistance a month

COVID-19 response update

CERF allocates $20 million to support the humanitarian response in Ma’rib

Humanitarian Coordinator visits several governorates

UNDERFUNDING JEOPARDIZES CRITICAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMMES

Aid agencies made significant gains in 2021, reaching an average of 11.6 million people with life-saving assistance every month. With the funding received mid-year, aid agencies were able to resume full food rations to those in severe need, reaching 13 million people with aid every month, and scale up nutrition interventions. These efforts have helped roll back the threat of famine, sustain public health, and provide critical health services to 6.7 million people; they also ensured nutrition support for more than 9 million women, girls and boys. Aid agencies reached communities in all of Yemen’s 333 districts with education, shelter, clean water and protection support. However, this assistance must be sustained during 2022 to protect the fragile gains made thus far.

Lack of funding had forced aid agencies to close or dramatically reduce life-saving assistance programmes, with 28 out of the UN’s 43 major programmes already scaled back or closed by January 2022. As a result, millions are losing access to food, water, healthcare, protection and other life-saving assistance.

Going forward, US$806 million is required to sustain WFP food assistance and nutrition programmes over the next six months.Starting in March, 10.9 million people in need will be affected by cuts to food assistance, and WFP’s nutrition programmes would face cuts and would likely be suspended from May, affecting up to 2.5 million nursing mothers and children. Moreover, without $32 million in urgent funding to cover the next three months, UNICEF will be unable to continue treatment for children under 5 years old suffering from severe acute malnutrition, while preventative nutrition services for 880,000 children under 5 and 440,000 pregnant and lactating women will be put on hold. Additional support is urgently required to sustain other critical assistance programmes, such as water and sanitation services, which face closure in 15 cities across Yemen, affecting 4.6 million people, and shelter assistance for some 400,000 displaced people. The UN and aid partners have raised the alarm and are engaging donors to provide urgent support to sustain these life-saving programmes.