Yemen Humanitarian Update Issue 11 (November 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

Senior officials recommit to tackling the humanitarian crisis in Yemen as the situation deteriorates

Health Cluster and partners prepare for a second wave of COVID-19

Global Humanitarian Overview indicates increasing humanitarian needs

Fuel crisis in northern governorates subsides briefly before resurfacing

Civilian casualties peak in October

Pooled funds allocate $167 million to underfunded response areas

Window for preventing famine in Yemen is closing

The window for preventing famine in Yemen is closing, the UN has warned, as new figures released by the Food and Agriculture Organization FAO, WFP and UNICEF indicate unprecedented levels of food insecurity.

A new Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis for Yemen signals that pockets of famine-like conditions (IPC Phase 5) have already returned to Yemen for the first time in two years and that the number of people experiencing such catastrophic levels of food insecurity could nearly triple from 16,500 currently to 47,000 people between January and June 2021.

At the same time, the IPC analysis warns that the number of people facing IPC Phase 4 (emergency) food insecurity is poised to increase from 3.6 million to 5 million people in the first half of 2021 – placing millions