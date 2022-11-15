Yemen Humanitarian Update - Issue 10/ October 2022

Highlights

Explosive remnants of war leading cause of civilian casualties

Without continued commitment from donors, millions of people will go hungry: ASG Joyce Msuya

Aid agencies urge conflict parties to heed calls for truce extension

Displaced people urgently need winter support

Voluntary Humanitarian Return Movements for Ethiopian migrants re-start in Sana'a

EXPLOSIVE REMNANTS OF WAR LEADING CAUSE OF CIVILIAN CASUALTIES

Explosive remnants of war are increasingly posing a grave risk to civilians across Yemen, emerging as the leading conflict-related cause of civilian casualties post-truce. Since the start of the nationwide truce on 2 April 2022, the number of civilian casualties related to explosive remnants of war (ERW) and landmines has increased by approximately 20 per cent compared to the six months prior, according to open-source reporting.

Between April and September 2022, landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) reportedly caused about 300 civilian casualties, including 95 deaths and 248 injuries. The areas most affected are the wider frontline areas in Al Hodeidah and Al Jawf governorates. In comparison, in the six months before the truce, civilian casualties were significantly lower at 248 in total, including 101 deaths and 147 injuries. The lull in fighting has allowed civilians to move more freely, which has increased their exposure to landmines and UXO.