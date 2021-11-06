Yemen

Yemen Humanitarian Update - Issue 10 / October 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Scaling response after Ma’rib, Shabwah and Al Bayda escalation

Civilians faced with rising violence in Yemen

Aid must be sustained to avoid a return to near famine

Restoring agriculture livelihoods

Women and girls’ protection needs urgent, but resources are limited

Yemen COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Update

