Yemen
Yemen Humanitarian Update - Issue 10 / October 2021
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
Scaling response after Ma’rib, Shabwah and Al Bayda escalation
Civilians faced with rising violence in Yemen
Aid must be sustained to avoid a return to near famine
Restoring agriculture livelihoods
Women and girls’ protection needs urgent, but resources are limited
Yemen COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Update
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
