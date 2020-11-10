Yemen Humanitarian Update Issue 10 (October 2020) [EN/AR]

HIGHLIGHTS

Marginal improvements in a restricted and complex operating environment

Humanitarian needs and cluster achievements

Uptick in hostilities and civilian casualties in third quarter of 2020

Humanitarian situation continues its downward spiral

The humanitarian situation has deteriorated further in 2020, driven by escalating conflict, an economic crisis and currency collapse and exacerbated by torrential rains and flooding, COVID-19 and a fuel crisis.

The operating environment remained restricted while the humanitarian response faces a huge funding shortfall.

With more than 24 million people – 80 per cent of the country’s population – in need of some form of humanitarian or protection assistance, Yemen remains the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

At its core, the humanitarian situation is driven by conflict, which intensified in 2020 causing civilian casualties and displacement – over 156,000 people have been displaced this year alone, adding to the 3.6 million existing