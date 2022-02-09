Yemen Humanitarian Update - Issue 1 / January 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

$20 million UNCERF for displacement response

Civilian casualties surging

Senior UN leadership in Yemen alarmed by uptick in armed violence

Evidence-based humanitarian planning

UNDP supports fishery communities to rebuild livelihoods and local economy

THE YEMEN AID OPERATION HANGS IN THE BALANCE

After more than seven years of war and economic decline, Yemen remains one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. More than two-thirds of the population need assistance, and nearly half relies on humanitarian aid.

While the unprecedented levels of donor support have helped to avert the worst in 2019 and 2021, the Yemen aid operation is now on the verge of falling off a cliff due to severe funding shortfalls. This comes at a time when most vulnerable people are increasingly unable to cope; millions continue to count on generous donor support and aid agencies for their survival. The military escalation has continued since September with few pauses and further intensified in January and this is driving internal displacement, increasing the number of vulnerable people, worsening the humanitarian situation and complicating efforts to provide relief.

Aid agencies have already raised the alarm, warning that funding shortages are threatening to cut lifesaving assistance for millions of vulnerable people across Yemen. As of January, almost two thirds of major UN aid programmes had already been reduced or closed due to funding gaps. Further cuts are expected in the coming months unless additional support is urgently received.

Food assistance is being scaled back at a time when hunger remains alarmingly high. Only 5 million of 13 million severely food insecure people are receiving full food rations, while 8 million people receive reduced rations. The number of those receiving full food rations will reduce to 3 million in February and further down to 2 million in March. Without urgent funding to sustain food and nutrition programmes for the next six months, 11 million people will end up closer to starvation. Water and sanitation services could soon be turned off in 15 major cities, affecting 4.6 million people. Over 1 million women and girls will soon no longer have