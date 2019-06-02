Yemen Humanitarian Update Covering 7 – 20 May 2019 | Issue 8

KEY ISSUES:

• Closure of the Aden-Sana’a route due to fighting strains humanitarian operations.

• Concerns have risen over high casualty numbers as more civilians are killed in hostilities.

• Rapid Response Mechanism assistance has reached more than 1.5 million people since June 2018.

• UNDP plans to upgrade the facilities at Al Hudaydah, As Saleef and Ras Isa sea ports.

• Humanitarian agencies face severe funding shortfall despite increasing needs.

CLOSURE OF ADEN-SANA’A ROUTE STRAINS HUMANITARIAN OPERATIONS

Since 22 April, one of the major land routes connecting Aden and Sana’a has closed due to fighting in Qa’atabah and neighbouring districts in Al Dhale’e Governorate. Humanitarian partners have to use alternative routes that pass through insecure areas with numerous checkpoints. The April closure of the Aden-Sana’a route has exacerbated an already difficult logistics situation for humanitarian partners, as the most direct through Qa’atabah closed in November 2018, due to fighting in Damt District. That route also remains closed.

The closure of these routes has slowed down the delivery of humanitarian supplies, with trucks carrying humanitarian supplies taking more than 60 hours to travel between Aden and Sana’a, which is about four times longer than used to be the case. It has also made humanitarian operations more expensive. It now costs humanitarian partners on average 60 per cent more to transport humanitarian supplies from Aden to Sana’a and other northern governorates.