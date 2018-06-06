Yemen Humanitarian Update Covering 29 May - 4 June 2018 | Issue 18

KEY ISSUES:

• The inter-cluster assessment team completes its mission to Nowgd area in Socotra

• The humanitarian community prepares for a possible increase in displacement along the western coast

• The number of vessels that discharged cargo at Red Sea Ports has increased by 55 per cent in May compared to previous month

THE RESPONSE TO CYCLONE “MEKUNU” CONTINUES IN SOCOTRA

Three flights carrying humanitarian assistance, including food, medicine and blankets have arrived in Socotra as of 31 May. The WFP consignment included 10 MT of Immediate Response Ration (IRR) kits– a specialized kits of ready to eat food for one week and 4.5 MT of High Energy Biscuits. WHO shipped 30 MT of medical supplies which were handed over to local health authorities.

The inter-cluster assessment team that visited Qalansya District confirmed the critical need for WASH, food, non-food items and health interventions. Needs, however, stem from pre-existing vulnerabilities as no major impact resulted from the cyclone, except for limited damage to infrastructure.

On 1 June, the inter-cluster assessment team visited Nowgd area (115 Kms South of Hadibo). Astero,

Badehola and Zahiq (located in the southern part of the island) are the most affected locations that the team was able to visit. It is estimated that in these areas 90 per cent of the population are in need for food and WASH assistance and some 1,500 families require shelter and non-food items.

According to the Governor’s office, Socotra might be at risk of hunger unless immediate resources are mobilized to cover the food stock gap created as result of the cyclone. Seven ships carrying food stock for the period of monsoon reportedly sank with the food consignment onboard. In few weeks, sailing across sea will not be possible due to the strong winds and the island will be only accessible via the airport.

Currently, there is no stock of wheat flour and sugar and only low quantities of rice and other critical commodities. As of 4 June, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has brought in 70 MT of food ration, 500 tents, 3,000 blankets and 1,000 carpets. Kuwait relief agencies including the Kuwait Red Crescent have so far brought in 20 MT of food ration and on-food items.

The situation in Al Mahara Governorate, which was also hit by Cyclone “Mekunu” appears to have stabilised although some areas are still flooded. Agricultural equipment and warehouses were damaged in Al Ghaydah. ICRC reports 20 persons injured and four dead (two in Hawf and two in Al Ghaydah). The roads in and between Hadramaut and Al Maharah Governorates are reportedly partly damaged or blocked by floods, rocks or quicksand.