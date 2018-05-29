Yemen Humanitarian Update Covering 22 – 28 May 2018 | Issue 17

KEY ISSUES:

• The humanitarian community is responding to needs following an escalation in fighting on the west coast.

• Humanitarian responses to the impact of Cyclone ‘Mekunu’ have been scaled up on Socotra Island.

• Deconfliction notifications submitted by OCHA on behalf of UN agencies to the Evacuation and Humanitarian Operations Committee (EHOC) have reached 10,000 since 2015.

• The first containerized cargo vessel to be granted access to Al Hudaydah port since November 2017 arrived on 26 May.

FIGHTING ESCALATES ON THE WEST COAST

Armed clashes are continuing along the Al Hudaydah coastline with significant advancement by forces supported by the Saudi-led Coalition (SLC) towards Al Hudaydah City.

As of 28 May, fierce clashes were continuing between armed elements in Ad Durayhimi District. Intensive airstrikes were reported in areas where clashes are ongoing as well as in At Tuhayat District.

No major displacement has been observed during the reporting period. Since 12 May, an estimated 750 households have fled military operations mostly from Al Haymah and the outskirts of Al Tuhayat District to Bayt Al Faqiah, Zabid and Al Garrahi Districts. As frontlines shift quickly in areas where fighting is taking place, people living in these areas are understood to be mainly relocating within the same districts before returning to their villages once the violence has subsided.

140,000 more people are at risk of displacement

Humanitarian partners estimate that some 140,000 more people are at risk of being displaced from the three southern Al Hudaydah districts – Zabid, Al Garrahi and At Tuhayat. If the conflict reaches Al Hudaydah City, projections are that an additional 200,000 people are likely to be displaced, mostly within Al Hudaydah Governorate.

Humanitarian partners in Aden and Al Hudaydah hubs have ramped up the delivery of assistance to accessible areas and are refining contingency plans in anticipation that humanitarian needs will increase as the conflict expands across the west coast. In Al Khawkhah and Hays Districts, needs have become increasingly stabilized by the growing engagement of Aden-based responders. During the reporting period, food, NFI, WASH, and cash assistance has been delivered to displaced families sheltering in Jabal Ra’s, Zabid and Bait Al Faqiah districts, as well as in Al Hudaydah City.

Despite shifting frontlines and intensified airstrikes, more resources and capacity are being mobilized to sustain the ongoing humanitarian response. Negotiations to access people in need, regardless of where they are, are continuing from all concerned hubs. This includes facilitating and negotiating humanitarian access to populations caught behind frontlines or trapped by crossfire.

Escalating clashes reported in Taizz Governorate

As far as the situation in Taizz Governorate is concerned, armed clashes have reportedly intensified in the eastern parts of Taizz City and in the western front in Maqbanah and Al-Ma’afir Districts. The Ibb Health Sub-Cluster is supporting three frontline hospitals (Al-Barh and Hajdah Hospitals in Maqbanah District and Aoon Hospital in Sharaáb Al-Salam District) with medical supplies to prepare for the possible casualties from areas affected by violence. The shift in frontlines in western Taizz has, however, opened humanitarian access to Al Wazi’iah and Mawza Districts from the cities of Al Turba and Aden.