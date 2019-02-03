Yemen Humanitarian Update Covering 16 - 23 January 2019 | Issue 2

Key Issues

- WFP is scaling up to reach 12 million people with life-saving food rations and commodity vouchers in January; 10 million severely food insecure people will receive in-kind food rations and 2 million will receive commodity vouchers.

- Humanitarian partners continue to provide rapid response assistance to people displaced by conflict in Al Hudaydah Governorate, reaching 105,846 displaced families with rapid response assistance as of 16 January.

- On 25 January, a fire at the Red Sea Mills in Al Hudaydah City damaged wheat stored in two silos. On 26 January, a collective centre for IDPs was shelled in Haradh District, Hajjah Governorate, killing 8 people and wounding 30 others.

- OCHA has launched a new online platform to help humanitarian partners submit deconfliction notifications to the Evacuation and Humanitarian Operations Committee in Riyadh.

- Five deminers were killed in an accident on 20 January. In 2018, Emergency Mine Action released around 6.3 million square metres of land through survey and clearance activities.

Monthly food assistance target raised to 12 million people

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) is in the process of scaling up to reach 12 million people with food assistance each month across Yemen. The scale up plan includes 8.2 million people who will receive in-kind food assistance, 2.8 million who will receive commodity vouchers and eventually a further one million people to will benefit from receiving cash-based transfers.

Food assistance has played a critical role in preventing Yemen slipping into famine. The current scale up is in response to increased needs caused by the ongoing conflict and exacerbated an economic decline that has resulted in food prices 66-162 percent higher than before the crisis. About 20.1 million people are food insecure, an astonishing two-thirds of the population and an increase of 13 per cent from 2018.

Nearly 10 million people are suffering from extreme hunger and close to 240,000 people are experiencing catastrophic food consumption gaps. An estimated 7.4 million people require services to treat or prevent malnutrition, including 3.2 million people who require treatment for acute malnutrition – 2 million children under 5 and more than one million pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Currently, the people of Yemen are more vulnerable and hungrier than at any time since the escalation of the conflict in March 2015. Overall, 230 out Yemen’s 333 districts are at risk of famine. An estimated 18.5 million people live in these districts, including 7.1 million who need life-saving food and livelihoods assistance, 6.6 million who need WASH support and nearly 8 million who need healthcare. With two-thirds of the population food insecure, Yemen is the world’s largest food security crisis.