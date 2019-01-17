Yemen Humanitarian Update Covering 13 December 2018 – 15 January 2019 | Issue 1

KEY ISSUES:

• Humanitarian partners assisted about 1 million people displaced by conflict in Al Hudaydah Governorate in the last six months. Partners are preparing to assist about 342,000 people who are projected to return to Al Hudaydah City if the situation improves.

• The assisted displaced people include 127,644 in Hajjah Governorate where about 140,000 displaced people have been registered since June 2018.

• The Central Emergency Response Fund made US$32 million available to support critical services for the scaleup of the life-saving humanitarian responses in Yemen.

• Commercial food imports in December 2018 declined to the lowest level since the UN started monitoring imports in July 2016.

1 MILLION DISPLACED PEOPLE FROM AL HUDAYDAH GOVERNORATE ASSISTED IN SIX MONTHS

Humanitarian partners delivered rapid response mechanism (RRM) assistance to at least 166,100 families (over 996,600 individuals) displaced by the conflict in Al Hudaydah Governorate across the country in the last six months. Between June 2018 and 15 January 2019, displaced Al Hudaydah families across the country reached 174,717 (over 1,048,300 individuals) including 109,867 families (over 659,300 individuals) registered in 4 governorates - Hajjah,

Mahwit, Raymah and Al Hudaydah.

UN agencies and NGOs operating in Al Hudaydah Governorate scaled up the delivery of assistance to people affected by the fighting, even though access to humanitarian facilities and the people in need remains a challenge. Humanitarian warehouses, including the Red Sea Mills, where enough food is stored to feed 3.5 million people for a month, remains inaccessible.

Other key humanitarian facilities that remain closed include UNHCR, WFP and WHO warehouses, as well as the 22 May Hospital.

Most people assisted by RRM partners are displaced within Al Hudaydah Governorate. Even before the recent escalation of conflict, needs across the governorate were significant with 60 per cent of the population requiring humanitarian assistance.

Findings of the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) published on 7 December show that 17 out of the 26 districts in the Governorate are in an emergency food security situation.

Conflict has reduced in Al Hudaydah Governorate but hostilities have escalated in neighbouring Hajjah Governorate especially in Hayran and Mustaba districts as well as near Haradh town, causing civilian casualties.

Partners report that an estimated 300 families have recently been displaced to Abs District. Other IDPs are living in harsh conditions in Haradh town. Since June 2018, humanitarian partners have provided RRM assistance to 21,274 families (over 127,640 individuals) out of 23,177 families (over 139,060 individuals) displaced to Hajjah.