Yemen Humanitarian Update Covering 05 March – 11 March | Issue 6

UPDATE FROM THE HUMANITARIAN HUBS

Aden: Humanitarian partners report an increased number of IDPs fleeing conflict from Al Khawkhah and Hays districts in Al Hudaydah Governorate towards southern governorates. According to preliminary information received, only 40,000 people remain in Hays district out of a total population of 67,000 people. An estimated 3,000 people remain displaced across several locations in the districts of Al Khawkhah and Hays in Al Hudaydah Governorate and in Al Mukha district in Taizz Governorate. In Hays and Al Khawkhah districts, the humanitarian response is challenging due to insecurity along the road with convoys exposed to indiscriminate shelling and the risk of landmines. An attempt by the Ministry of Health to deliver 15 tons of medicines was not successful because of insecurity.

In Shabwah Governorate, a new influx of IDPs from Nati’ district has been reported. OCHA is following up with the clusters to assess needs and facilitate the response.

Al Hudaydah: Displacement from active conflict areas continues to various locations within the Governorate. During the reporting period, local authorities reported that 426 newly displaced families have fled to Al Garrahi district and Al Hudaydah city, increasing the total number of the displaced to 3,628 families. Efforts are underway by partners to respond to the needs of the displaced families hosted across nine districts within the Governorate. WFP has completed the distribution of assistance to 529 displaced families in Zabid and Al Hudaydah city. Shelter partners have assisted 265 displaced families in Almansouriyah and Jabal Ras districts with shelter kits and NFI packages while 600 families in Al Garrahi district have been provided with hygiene kits.

Local authorities in Al Hudaydah Governorate have requested the humanitarian community to support the establishment of an IDP camp to be located in Al Garrahi district to accommodate the newly displaced families. Dialogue with the authorities on the issue is ongoing.

Ibb: Food distribution inside Taizz city has resumed after an agreement was reached between humanitarian partners and local authorities on beneficiary lists. The food vouchers distribution is still ongoing in both Al-Mudhaffar and Al-Qahirah districts with no incidents or obstacles reported. As of the first week of March, humanitarian partners have distributed 26,250 food baskets out of a total of 53,740.

An inter-cluster assessment mission to Al Mukha and Dhubab districts in Taizz Governorate has found that 10 out of 14 health facilities are not functioning. Supported by the Emirates Red Crescent, Al Mukha rural hospital is the only health facility providing primary health care in both assessed districts. However, it is barely functioning due to lack of medical staff and supplies and lack of secondary health services. WFP has started a general food distribution for 5,000 new IDPs and more partners are planning to expand their response. On 5 March, the employees of the Department of Education in Taizz received their salaries for the month of January 2018.

The education sub-cluster reports that many children have left schools in Ibb governorate, after their families were unable to pay the 1,000 YER contribution requested by their schools as a compensation for the teachers who have not received their salaries for several months.

Sa’ada: A visit to Al Jaheen spontaneous settlement in Raydah district in Amran Governorate by the shelter cluster has identified approximately 80 IDP households living in dire humanitarian conditions. The majority of these families, who are mainly from Sa’ada Governorate, have been displaced for three years. The site is located on a water stream which gets flooded during the rainy season. The site has no latrines or a waste disposal system. It was also found that IDPs in the site have not received food assistance for more than a year. IDPs reported facing the threat of being evicted due to their inability to pay rent. The shelter cluster has discussed the situation with the local authorities and is seeking to mobilize cluster partners to respond.

WHO reported 11 new diphtheria cases within four districts of Sa’ada Governorate, four of them resulting in the death of the patient. Six of the cases were reported in Sahar district. All the cases were children except for one 35-year-old pregnant woman. WHO also reported sharp shortages of anti-toxin drugs in the Governorate. WHO is planning to open a Diphtheria intensive care unit in Al Jumhori hospital in Sa’ada City.

Sana’a: The cooking gas crisis continues in Sana’a City. The limited available quantities of cooking gas at the recently fixed official price of 3,000 YER per gas cylinder (20 litres) has led to long queues and congestion in the streets of the capital. Some stations are reportedly selling the cylinders at much higher prices, reaching up to 7,000 YER/ cylinder. To avoid steep prices, people have started to resort to firewood.