Yemen Humanitarian Update Covering 01 November - 18 December | Issue 13

HIGHLIGHTS

Attacks on civilians in Sa'ada a cause for concern P01

Thousands of migrants gather at the Saudi border after hazardous journey through Yemen P02

Humanitarian partners respond to dengue outbreak P02

The Yemen aid operation on course P03

Despite the partial ceasefire along the Yemen-Saudi border, the northern frontlines have remained active. The Sa'ada Governorate, located in the northern border with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), continues to see high levels of civilian impact. which is largely caused by cross-border shelling and airstrikes affecting civilians mainly Somalis and Ethiopians migrants, refugees and asylum seekers - and civilian infrastructure.

On 29 July, scores of people were killed and injured in an attack on Al Thabit market in Qatabir District. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), 14 civilians including four children were killed and a further 27 civilians including 14 children were injured in the attack OHCHR also verified the killing of 9 civilians and the injury of 36 in shelling attacks that occurred on 20 and 27 November on Al•Raqw market in Monabbih District in Sa'ada. Many of the killed and wounded on 27 November are Ethiopians.

Ms. Use Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen expressed concern at the human cost of the war which is becoming more unbearable. What is happening in Yemen doesn't make sense. The fighting needs to end, and end now. Every indiscriminate attack on civilians violates international humanitarian law. None of these can be justified—none of them! In all these incidents, humanitarian partners in Monabbih and Qatabir districts supported local hospitals to treat the injured and help was also provided to the local communities affected by the attack.

Overall, despite the ongoing war and escalating humanitarian crisis in the country, 2019 saw a spike in the number of arrivals of East African asylum seekers, refugees and migrants to Yemen which is the largest mixed migration route out of East Africa. Since the beginning of the year, an estimated 120,680 migrants have entered Yemen. Al Thabet, Al'Ragw and Al Gar are the three main crossing points in Monabbih District for migrants from Yemen to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Migrants face serious protection risks such as arbitrary and abusive detention, trafficking and lack of access to food, water and medical services.