Yemen: Humanitarian Response Snapshot (November 2021)

Overview

In Yemen, there are some 20.7 million people in dire humanitarian need, who require some form of humanitarian assistance or protection. In 2021, the crisis in Yemen, which is primarily driven by conflict and an economic collapse, has been exacerbated by COVID-19, and heavy rains and flooding. In addition, a fuel crisis has increased needs, and persistent access challenges hinder effective aid operation. An alarming increase in food insecurity and acute malnutrition is forecasted by the year’s end. In parallel, the 2021 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) remains largely underfunded – as of November 2021, only US$2.84 billion of the $3.85 billion needed had been received.

In the first eleven months of 2021, 203 humanitarian organizations continued to deliver aid to an average of 11.4 million people per month. While the number of people reached with assistance remained low across many clusters areas, partners continued to provide support to millions of people – an average of 10.9 million were reached each month with food assistance, over 3.8 million were reached with water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services, Health Cluster partner supported 549,386, and 1.1 million received nutrition treatment.