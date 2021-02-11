Yemen: Humanitarian Response Snapshot (November 2020)

OVERVIEW

Yemen continues to be the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with over 24 million people – 80 per cent of the population – in need of some form of humanitarian assistance or protection. In 2020, the situation, which is driven by conflict and an economic blockade, has been exacerbated by COVID-19, heavy rains and flooding, escalating hostilities and currency collapse. In parallel, the Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) remains hugely underfunded – as of 09 February 2021 only US$1.89 billion of the $3.23 billion needed had been received, a fuel crisis has increased needs and restricted response activities, and ongoing access issues have hindered the aid operation. An alarming increase in high levels of food insecurity and acute malnutrition are forecast by the year end.

In the year to November 2020, 203 humanitarian organizations continued to deliver aid to an average of 10.3 million people a month. While the number of people reached with assistance decreased across many cluster areas, partners continued to provide support to millions of people – an average of 9.99 million were reached each month with food assistance, over 4 million were reached with WASH services, 453,392 were supported by Health Cluster partners and 261,193 received nutrition treatment. In November 2020 most clusters were reaching more than 50 per cent fraction of the number of people targeted for assistance.