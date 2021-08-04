Yemen: Humanitarian Response Snapshot (May 2021)

Yemen continues to be the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with over 20.7 million people in need of some form of humanitarian assistance or protection. In 2021, the situation, which is primarily driven by conflict and an economic blockade, has been exacerbated by COVID-19, heavy rains and flooding, escalating hostilities and currency collapse. In parallel, the 2021 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) remains largely underfunded – as of May 2021 only US$1.65 billion of the $3.85 billion needed had been received. In addition, fuel crisis has increased needs and restricted response activities, and ongoing access issues hindered the aid operation. An alarming increase in levels of food insecurity and acute malnutrition is forecasted by the year’s end. In the first five months of 2021, 167 humanitarian organizations continued to deliver aid to an average of 9.7 million people per month.

While the number of people reached with assistance decreased across many cluster areas, partners continued to provide support to millions of people – an average of 9.3 million were reached each month with food assistance, over 3.2 million were reached with WASH services, 527,931 were supported by Health Cluster partners and 449,774 received nutrition treatment.