Yemen: Humanitarian Response Snapshot (July 2021)

OVERVIEW

Yemen continues to be the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with some 20.7 million people in need of some form of humanitarian assistance or protection. In 2021, the situation, which is primarily driven by conflict and an economic collapse, has been exacerbated by COVID-19, heavy rains and flooding, and escalating hostilities. In parallel, the 2021 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) remains largely underfunded – as of July 2021 only US$1.80 billion of the $3.85 billion needed had been received. In addition, a fuel crisis has increased needs and restricted response activities, and ongoing access issues hinder the aid operation. An alarming increase in levels of food insecurity and acute malnutrition is forecasted by the year’s end. In the first seven months of 2021, 170 humanitarian organizations continued to deliver aid to an average of 10.3 million people per month.

While the number of people reached with assistance decreased across many cluster areas, partners continued to provide support to millions of people – an average of 10.2 million were reached each month with food assistance, over 3.4 million were reached with water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, 523,440 were supported by Health Cluster partners and 421,227 received nutrition treatment.