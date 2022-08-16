Yemen: Humanitarian Response Snapshot (January - May 2022)

OVERVIEW

Some 23.4 million people in Yemen will require some form of humanitarian assistance or protection in 2022. The crisis, primarily driven by continued conflict and an economic collapse, has been exacerbated by the critical funding gaps, global inflation and the knock-on effects of the war in Ukraine. In addition, a fuel crisis in the first quarter of the year increased needs while impacting impacting aid delivery. Persistent access challenges hindered effective and principled implementation of humanitarian activities. Food insecurity persists, with nearly 17.4 million people experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC 3 or above) in May 2022. The 2022 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) was launched on 30 April seeking $4.27 billion to assist 17.9 million people.

In the first five months of 2022, 165 humanitarian organizations continued to deliver aid to an average of 11.8 million people per month. While the number of people reached with assistance per sector/cluster remained low, partners continued to provide support to millions of people – an average of 9.8 million people were reached each month with food assistance, over 3.6 million were provided with water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, some 502,535 people assisted with healthcare , and over 535,376 people received nutritional support.